Air Force All-American Skenes enters transfer portal

USAFA — Days after the conclusion of one of their most successful seasons in program history, the Air Force baseball team could be losing one of their star players.

All-American two-way player Paul Skenes entered his named into the transfer portal on Tuesday. The news was first reported by Kendall Rogers of D1 baseball, and was later confirmed by Air Force athletics.

Skenes had a 2.73 ERA in 15 starts this season, along with a .314 average, 13 homers and 38 RBIs. He was also named the Mountain West Conference Co-Pitcher of the Year.

The sophomore recorded a 7-1 mark on the mound in conference action with a league-best 2.40 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 10 starts. Skenes allowed 16 earned runs and 22 walks in 60 innings pitched.

Skenes' seven wins are an in-conference program record, while his 2.40 ERA is third-lowest by a Falcons pitcher since 2000. His 56 strikeouts are the second-most by an Air Force pitcher in Mountain West play.

The expectation is what many top-tier Division I program will look to sign Skenes as a transfer, with the 19-year-old then declaring for the MLB draft after his junior season.

