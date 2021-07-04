Watch
Air Force Academy graduate, Griffin Jax makes his first career start

Stephen Brashear/AP
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Griffin Jax reacts after giving up a solo home run to Seattle Mariners' Luis Torrens during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
KANSAS CITY —Saturday, Griffin Jax, the first Air Force Academy graduate in the major leagues, made his first MLB start. Off to a rough start, Jax has posted a 7.82 ERA in 12.2 innings in 4 games. The former Falcon took the loss for Minnesota, allowing six runs in five innings. The Twins have lost five consecutive games.

