Air Force Academy graduate, Griffin Jax makes his first career start

KANSAS CITY —Saturday, Griffin Jax, the first Air Force Academy graduate in the major leagues, made his first MLB start. Off to a rough start, Jax has posted a 7.82 ERA in 12.2 innings in 4 games. The former Falcon took the loss for Minnesota, allowing six runs in five innings. The Twins have lost five consecutive games.
Posted at 12:26 AM, Jul 04, 2021
