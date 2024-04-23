Air Force Academy Athletics announce extension with Coach Calhoun through 2029

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Air Force Academy's Director of Athletics, Nathan Pine, has released the exciting news that coach, Troy Calhoun, will be extending his stay with the football program through 2029.

Coach Calhoun has become a staple in the program having held the position for seventeen years.

"Coach Calhoun has had an outstanding career at Air Force over the last 17 years, Pine said. "He understands and embraces the mission of the Academy and leads our program accordingly. I am proud of the success we have enjoyed together over the last five seasons and look forward to continuing to build on that in the new College Football Playoff model. We are pleased to have Coach Calhoun continue leading our football program for the next six years and beyond."

Calhoun is entering his 18th season and is hoping to continue the excellent work he has curated with the program. During his time he is 132-80 overall, and that success has translated into Mountain West league play where he holds a 77-54 record. He has also successfully navigated his teams to 13 bowl games, including a school-record six straight from 2007-2012.

Not only is Calhoun's decorated history a good reason for the extension, but his form over the past four seasons is a testament to his football mind. The team has gone an outstanding 40-12 over the last four full seasons.

In his first five seasons, Calhoun became the only coach in 100-plus years of service academy football to lead teams to at least seven wins and a bowl game.

Among his many accomplishments, none might stand out more so than the three years he was a semi-finalist for the National Coach of the Year in 2007, 2010, and 2019.

Calhoun, who has been involved with the Air Force Academy since his time as an active-duty Air Force Officer in 1989 will continue to have his journey intertwined with the academy, and the rich history they have made, and will continue to make through 2029.

