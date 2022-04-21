Watch
Air Academy grad Blacksten transfers to West Virginia

Amanda Loman/AP
Oregon's Angela Dugalic (25) defends against Colorado's Kylee Blacksten (13) during an NCAA basketball game on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
COLORADO SPRINGS — A former Southern Colorado hoops star has found her new college home.

According to reports, Air Academy grad Kylee Blacksten will be transfer to West Virginia next year after spending two season with the Colorado Buffaloes.

The sophomore actually saw a reduction in minutes in her second season at CU, and was looking for a bigger role in a different program.

Blacksten has three years of eligibility remaining.

