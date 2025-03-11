Watch Now
After the milestone was first wiped out by an offsides review, MacKinnon finally earns 1,000th point

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, left, is congratulated after scoring a goal by left wing Artturi Lehkonen, back right, and center Martin Necas in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon has reached the 1,000-point milestone. He earned a secondary assist on Artturi Lehkonen's goal early in the third period against Chicago.

MacKinnon dropped the puck off for Devon Toews at the blue line, and Toews' shot was deflected in by Lehkonen. That broke a scoreless tie 31 seconds into the third.

MacKinnon added an assist on Martin Necas' goal about 3 minutes later. He nearly reached the milestone much earlier in the game. He appeared to have produced a first-period assist, but an offside challenge wiped out that goal by Necas and knocked MacKinnon back to 999 points.

