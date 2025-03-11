After the milestone was first wiped out by an offsides review, MacKinnon finally earns 1,000th point

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon has reached the 1,000-point milestone. He earned a secondary assist on Artturi Lehkonen's goal early in the third period against Chicago.

MacKinnon dropped the puck off for Devon Toews at the blue line, and Toews' shot was deflected in by Lehkonen. That broke a scoreless tie 31 seconds into the third.

MacKinnon added an assist on Martin Necas' goal about 3 minutes later. He nearly reached the milestone much earlier in the game. He appeared to have produced a first-period assist, but an offside challenge wiped out that goal by Necas and knocked MacKinnon back to 999 points.

___





Bill would prohibit officers from asking, 'Do you know why I pulled you over?' A new bill in the Colorado Legislature would prevent peace officers from asking you "Do you know why I pulled you over?" during a traffic stop. Colorado bill would prohibit officers from asking “Do you know why I pulled you over?”

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.