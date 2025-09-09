After Nix's rough season opener, where is Broncos Country on the 'Bo-liever Meter?'

DENVER — After Bo Nix's rough performance in the Broncos' season-opening win over the Titans on Sunday, Denver7's Ryan Fish asked Broncos Country to rate their "Bo-lief" in the quarterback on a scale of zero to 10.



Check out our recap of Sunday's game in the story below:

Nix tossed a beautiful touchdown to Courtland Sutton in Sunday's win, but also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. The heavily-favored Broncos leaned on their dominant defense to secure a win.

Broncos fan Bryan Crouch rated himself an eight on the "Bo-liever Meter."

"They were lucky to be playing a really bad team," he said. "It's Week 1, though, you know, who knows? I'm sure they'll get better... I’m a Bo-liever, absolutely."

Roland Moellenberg said he was a 10 before the season, and still a nine after Week 1.

"I hope it was a fluke," he told Denver7. "Yeah, he didn't look his best, but maybe it took him three weeks [to improve] last season, maybe better this year... It's his team. We're riding with him right now."

"He's seeing a lot of things out there," said Broncos fan Devion Kittler, who said seven out of 10. "I felt like him and the receivers gotta get on the same page."

Jonathan Sanchez also said seven, down from nine before the game.

"Pretty bad game to be honest," he told Denver7. "It's going to be, I think, harder for him to have the success that he had last year, because defense now knows him better, have studied him. So yeah, I think he has to improve."

Despite some calls to the Denver7 Broncos Hotline calling for Nix to be benched, there seems to be a lot of optimism, even after the offense struggled to get on track.

Alberto Barrios was especially excited about the team and the quarterback, coming all the way from Colombia to see the season opener.

"I've been a fan for like, 30 years, and this is my first time in Denver," he said. "I’m a Bo-liever, yeah. 10 out of 10... It's just the start of the season. I think he will be great."

