AF's Octave & CU's Blacksten enter transfer portal

SOUTHERN COLORADO — A pair of Southern Colorado basketball stars entered the NCAA Division I transfer portal this week.

Air Force's Joseph Octave entered the portal after two seasons with the Falcons. The sophomore played in 25 games this past season, starting in 24 of them.

Octave averaged 8.3 points per game, and had a career high game in the Falcon's Mountain West Conference tournament loss to Utah State were he recorded a career-best 21 points & 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

As for Kylee Blacksten, the sophomore has spent the past two season with the Colorado Buffaloes in a limited role. The former Air Academy star actually saw a reduction in minutes in her sophomore season as she looks for a bigger role in a different program.

Colorado Buffaloes beat writer for Buffzone and the Boulder Daily Camera Brian Howell first reported the transfer.

Both Octave & Blacksten has three years of eligibility remaining.

