AFA Athletics releases future non-conference football schedules

AIR FORCE ACADEMY — Wednesday, Air Force Academy Director of Athletics Nathan Pine announced a number of upcoming football series in future years.

The future Air Force football schedules include visits to Falcon Stadium from the University of Colorado, Baylor, and New Mexico State.

According to the Academy, Colorado is the first team from a Power 5 conference to visit Falcon Stadium since California in 2004, and Baylor is the first home-and-home series with a Power 5 team since the Colorado series, which began in 2019.

“We are pleased to announce these important upcoming football games both home and away,” Pine said. “Our scheduling approach to a 5-year cycle will be a home-home series with a Power 5 opponent, a home-home series with a Group of 5 opponent and one high profile game on the road in addition to an FCS opponent on opening weekend. When scheduling away opponents, we look to try to visit strategic recruiting regions, areas with strong alumni support, and schools with Air Force bases near them. The home FCS opponent on opening weekend annually is an important institutional priority and gives the Academy the ability to ensure a home game to build Parent’s Weekend around following Cadet Basic Training. Football scheduling will always be a moving target and we will remain flexible while trying to ensure attractive home games for our local fans and great away games to best showcase Air Force Football nationally.”

Future Air Force Football Non-Conference Schedules

2022

Sept. 3....... Northern Iowa

Sept. 10..... Colorado

Oct. 1........ Navy

Nov. 5........ at Army

2023

Sept. 2....... Robert Morris

Sept. 9....... at New Mexico State

Oct. 2........ at Navy

Nov. 4........ Army

2024

Aug. 31...... FCS Opponent

Sept. 7....... at Baylor

Oct. 5........ Navy

Nov. 2........ at Army

2025

Aug. 30...... FCS Opponent

Sept. 13..... New Mexico State

Oct. 4........ at Navy

Nov. 1........ Army

2026

Sept. 5 ……. Duquesne

Oct. 3........ Navy

Nov. 7........ at Army

2027

Sept. 4…….. FCS Opponent

Sept. 18..... Baylor

Oct. 2........ at Navy

Nov. 6........ Army

