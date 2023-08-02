Academy Little League Juniors is regional bound

The Academy Little League Juniors All-Star team won their District 5 Colorado State Tournament and have punched a ticket to the Southwest Regional in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

This is a first for the Juniors team and Team Mom, Mary Caswell said they can't wait to represent Colorado Springs on a national stage.

"This is a big deal for the team because many of these boys are moving on to high school this year," Caswell said. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for them to capture."

Retired Air Force veteran Bruce Desautels has been around baseball for decades and nothing fills his cup quite like coaching Little League.

"I get goosebumps every time I think about how great these kids are," Desautels said. "I love these kids and love the families, it's just been an absolute honor."

For pitcher James Caswell, this is his fourth and final season playing Little League so he's hoping to go out on top.

"I love the communication and the bonds we have, we've all played together for a very long time," James said. "Just to be able to make it here with the pals is amazing."

The exposure at this tournament is significant as several regional games are expected to be televised. The first game for Academy is Friday against Texas West.