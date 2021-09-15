Watch
Aaron Gordon, Nuggets agree to 4-year, $92 million extension

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second half of Game 3 of an NBA second-round playoff series Friday, June 11, 2021, in Denver. Phoenix won 116-102. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DENVER (AP) — Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets have agreed on a four-year, $92 million contract extension.

His agent, Calvin Andrews, confirmed the deal to The Associated Press. The deal contains a player option for Gordon for the ’25-26 season.

Gordon was acquired by the Nuggets in a trade last March with Orlando to bolster a lineup that included league MVP Nikola Jokic, point guard Jamal Murray and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. Gordon was counted on even more when Murray suffered a torn ACL.

The 25-year-old Gordon averaged 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 25 games with Denver.

In the postseason, he raised that to 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds as the Nuggets made it to the second round before being swept by the Phoenix Suns.

Gordon’s deal was first reported by The Athletic.

This will be Gordon’s eighth season in the NBA after being picked No. 4 overall by the Magic in the 2014 NBA draft.

Denver locked up Jokic to a five-year deal in ‘18 and Murray in ’19. The next big deal could be for Porter, a long-range threat who averaged 19 points last season.

