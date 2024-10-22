Watch Now
Aaron Gordon agrees to a four-year, $133 million extension with the Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Timberwolves Basketball
Matt Krohn/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, drives past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Minott (8) during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
Nuggets Timberwolves Basketball
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets secured another one of their core players by agreeing with forward Aaron Gordon on a four-year, $133 million contract extension Monday night.

The deal was confirmed through his representatives Calvin Andrews and Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, along with Elise Gordon, the older sister of the 29-year-old power forward who helped the Nuggets win their first NBA title in 2022-23.

