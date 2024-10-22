Aaron Gordon agrees to a four-year, $133 million extension with the Denver Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets secured another one of their core players by agreeing with forward Aaron Gordon on a four-year, $133 million contract extension Monday night.

The deal was confirmed through his representatives Calvin Andrews and Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, along with Elise Gordon, the older sister of the 29-year-old power forward who helped the Nuggets win their first NBA title in 2022-23.

