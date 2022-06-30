82-year-old Ralph Murdock races in Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Ralph Murdock has been racing cars since 1965, now at age 82, Ralph is the oldest competitor in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

"When we were pitting up there today at the 16 mile," Ralph explained, "And one of the competitors next to us said 'I know you're 82, but you don't drive like an 82-year-old man.'"

Ralph owns Cascade Motor Sports in Southern Colorado. His love for fixing and racing cars was fueled by his father who was a mechanic.

"It's something that I dearly love," Ralph said, "I know it's a challenging sport, I know it's a dangerous sport but it's exciting, it's an adrenaline rush, it's so many things wrapped up."

Ralph passed his passion down to the next generation. His son raced in the Hill Climb last year in the same car Ralph will drive this year.

"He told me 'Dad when you start driving this thing, it's an animal.'"

Though he prefers racing on the new asphalt, Ralph still remembers when the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb was on dirt and said it's always been his favorite race.

"I am just overwhelmed with what it takes to put this race on," Ralph said, "I mean, it is an amazing production."

Ralph won the PPIHC back in 2011, but this year the goal is to enjoy the ride and embrace the emotions when he crosses the finish line.

"I'll feel happiness and in some respects, sadness, because it's over."

Despite his age and the danger of the sport, Ralph continues to inspire family, friends and random strangers with his fearless attitude.

"It's not scary to me, because I know what I'm capable of and I know what the car is capable of," Ralph said. "You just can't sit on your bucket, you gotta keep moving."

Ralph moves fast, about 130 miles per hour to be exact. After 50 plus years of racing, he's nowhere near ready to put the car in park.

"I don't know how long I'll go, but I'm not ready to stop," Ralph said.

"The Flying Geez" as famously named by his kids, will be riding in car number 30 on Sunday.