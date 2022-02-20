4A boys wrestling: Pueblo East captures state title

DENVER — The 2022 CHSAA State wrestling championships took place Saturday evening at Ball Arena. Southern Colorado had several local teams battling it out in the final round, but it was Pueblo East who would claim their first state title since 2019.

Discovery Canyon’s Dominic Hargrove (132) and Cheyenne Mountain’s Nico Gagliardi (195) win back-to-back state titles.

CLASS 4A WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH RESULTS

106: Zion Mares (Pueblo County) def. Damien Reyes (Mesa Ridge) Dec 3-1

113: Jackzen Rairdon (Thompson Valley) def. L.J. Herburger (Pueblo East) Fall 1:37

132: Dominic Hargrove (Discovery Canyon) def. Isaiah Blackmon (Lewis-Palmer) TF 15-0

138: Nicholas Grizales (Cheyenne Mountain) def. Ezavian Ortega (Canon City) Fall 3:18

145: Weston Dalton (Pueblo East) def. Tyler Valdez (Falcon) Dec 7-0

152: Ryan Vigil (Broomfield) def. Sebastian Freeman (Pueblo East) Dec 2-1

170: Bryce Garcia (Pueblo County) def. Bronco Hartson (Roosevelt) Dec 4-3

182: Max Coddington (Vista Ridge) def. Yahir Chairez-Salazar (Greeley Central) Fall 3:36

195: NIco Gagliardi (Cheyenne Mountain) def. Gavin Malek (Erie) Fall 0:29

220: Xavier Freeman (Pueblo East) def. Josiah Aldinger (Falcon) Dec 5-4

285: Dmarian Lopez (Montrose) def. Matt Moore (Mesa Ridge) SV – 1 9-7

Team scores: