Watch
Sports

Actions

4A boys wrestling: Pueblo East captures state title

items.[0].image.alt
Justyn Breaux/ KOAA
4A boys wrestling<br/>
4A boys wrestling
Posted at 10:50 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 00:50:13-05

DENVER — The 2022 CHSAA State wrestling championships took place Saturday evening at Ball Arena. Southern Colorado had several local teams battling it out in the final round, but it was Pueblo East who would claim their first state title since 2019.

Discovery Canyon’s Dominic Hargrove (132) and Cheyenne Mountain’s Nico Gagliardi (195) win back-to-back state titles.

CLASS 4A WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH RESULTS

106: Zion Mares (Pueblo County) def. Damien Reyes (Mesa Ridge) Dec 3-1

113: Jackzen Rairdon (Thompson Valley) def. L.J. Herburger (Pueblo East) Fall 1:37

132: Dominic Hargrove (Discovery Canyon) def. Isaiah Blackmon (Lewis-Palmer) TF 15-0

138: Nicholas Grizales (Cheyenne Mountain) def. Ezavian Ortega (Canon City) Fall 3:18

145: Weston Dalton (Pueblo East) def. Tyler Valdez (Falcon) Dec 7-0

152: Ryan Vigil (Broomfield) def. Sebastian Freeman (Pueblo East) Dec 2-1

170: Bryce Garcia (Pueblo County) def. Bronco Hartson (Roosevelt) Dec 4-3

182: Max Coddington (Vista Ridge) def. Yahir Chairez-Salazar (Greeley Central) Fall 3:36

195: NIco Gagliardi (Cheyenne Mountain) def. Gavin Malek (Erie) Fall 0:29

220: Xavier Freeman (Pueblo East) def. Josiah Aldinger (Falcon) Dec 5-4

285: Dmarian Lopez (Montrose) def. Matt Moore (Mesa Ridge) SV – 1 9-7

Team scores:

  1. Pueblo East – 135.5
  2. Cheyenne Mountain – 124.5
  3. Greeley Central – 109
  4. Erie – 102
  5. Roosevelt – 89 
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation