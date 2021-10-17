4A boys tennis: Cheyenne Mountain and Kent Denver crowned co-champions

PUEBLO — It's been nearly 22 years since Kent Denver and Cheyenne Mountain were crowned co-champions. In 1999, in was the Sun Devils' first team title, and coach David Adams let Kent Denver take the trophy.

Saturday, Coach Randy Ross returned the favor and let the Red-Tailed Hawks take the trophy after each team tallied 57 points.

All eyes were on the No. 3 doubles who were the key to the Hawks closing the margin with the Sun Devils. After Cheyenne Mountains Connor Kofford and Johnson Peng dropped the first set, they rallied back to a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win and ultimately earned themselves a split title.