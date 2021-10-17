Watch
Sports

Actions

4A boys tennis: Cheyenne Mountain and Kent Denver crowned co-champions

items.[0].image.alt
Briana Aldridge/ KOAA
Cheyenne Mountain final match
Cheyenne Mountain and Kent Denver crowned co-champions
Posted at 9:55 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 00:03:02-04

PUEBLO — It's been nearly 22 years since Kent Denver and Cheyenne Mountain were crowned co-champions. In 1999, in was the Sun Devils' first team title, and coach David Adams let Kent Denver take the trophy.

Saturday, Coach Randy Ross returned the favor and let the Red-Tailed Hawks take the trophy after each team tallied 57 points.

All eyes were on the No. 3 doubles who were the key to the Hawks closing the margin with the Sun Devils. After Cheyenne Mountains Connor Kofford and Johnson Peng dropped the first set, they rallied back to a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win and ultimately earned themselves a split title.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards