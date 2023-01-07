Watch Now
2nd Annual Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic showcases high school hockey on the pond

Lewis-Palmer, Pine Creek, Cheyenne Mountain and Chaparral High School compete in round robin tournament
The 2nd Annual Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic takes high school hockey to the frozen pond.
Posted at 11:02 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 01:02:29-05

PALMER LAKE, Colorado — The 2nd Annual Palmer Lake Outdoor Classic was a huge success. The round robin hockey tournament featured four high school hockey teams this year.

Lewis-Palmer, Pine Creek, Cheyenne Mountain and Chaparral High Schools competed on a frozen pond in front of a large crowd.

Lewis-Palmer head coach Scott Bradley created the classic to help fund his hockey program.

"It's our main fundraiser for the year," said Coach Bradley.

Plus, players enjoy the change of pace getting to play outdoors under the lights.

"It's just a totally different experience and just a great time," said Lewis-Palmer senior Ben Amhaus.

Chaparral won the championship after they beat Lewis-Palmer in a shootout.
