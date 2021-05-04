24 Rams sign to compete at the college level

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, 24 Rampart Rams signed their national letters of intent in front of family & friends.
Seven of those 24 are heading to Division I schools.
The following Rams signed on Monday:
Emma Barker - Bryn Mawr College (PA) Owls
Cole Bowen - Mount Marty University (SD) Lancers
CJ Brown - CSU Pueblo
Maggie Buckley - LSU
Ben Conlin - BYU
Cole Cormaney - Fort Hays State University
Sydni Dahl - King's College
Michael Edwards - CMU
Tyler Edwards - Arizona Christian
Mikaela Fabey - Cottey College
Keira Franz - WPI
Noah Grandley - Augustana University
Lindsey Immel - NC State
Valentina Ishchenko - Grinnell College
Marissa Manzanares - Adams State
Daniel Olivares - Arizona Christian
William Parsons - UCCS
Luke Pavlica - Concordia College Moorhead
Mollie Roden - Kentucky
Riley Simpson - Baylor
Dalton Slaughter - Arizona
Anjelina Starck - Penn State
Jaydon Young - Western State Colorado
Katelyn Zalger - Minnesota State - Moorehead