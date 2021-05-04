24 Rams sign to compete at the college level

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, 24 Rampart Rams signed their national letters of intent in front of family & friends.

Seven of those 24 are heading to Division I schools.

The following Rams signed on Monday:

Emma Barker - Bryn Mawr College (PA) Owls

Cole Bowen - Mount Marty University (SD) Lancers

CJ Brown - CSU Pueblo

Maggie Buckley - LSU

Ben Conlin - BYU

Cole Cormaney - Fort Hays State University

Sydni Dahl - King's College

Michael Edwards - CMU

Tyler Edwards - Arizona Christian

Mikaela Fabey - Cottey College

Keira Franz - WPI

Noah Grandley - Augustana University

Lindsey Immel - NC State

Valentina Ishchenko - Grinnell College

Marissa Manzanares - Adams State

Daniel Olivares - Arizona Christian

William Parsons - UCCS

Luke Pavlica - Concordia College Moorhead

Mollie Roden - Kentucky

Riley Simpson - Baylor

Dalton Slaughter - Arizona

Anjelina Starck - Penn State

Jaydon Young - Western State Colorado

Katelyn Zalger - Minnesota State - Moorehead