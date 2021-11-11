2021 National Signing day in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — A number of Southern Colorado high school athletes signed their national letter of intent on Wednesday.

News 5 Sports caught some signing day ceremonies.

The following are the star athletes that signed to compete at the next level:

Air Academy

Grant Rodny - Lacrosse - Lehigh University

Bri Sealy - Basketball - Metro State

Rylie Reading - Soccer - Northern State university in South Dakota

Meredith Clabaugh - Dive - Western Colorado State

Cheyenne Mountain

Knox Exton - Track & Field - University of Alabama

Sydney Morland - Volleyball - Wingate University

Isaac Nehme - Soccer - University of Denver

Karlee Pinell - Volleyball - University of Rhode Island

Coronado

Zinabu Engstrom - Track & Field - Wyoming

Lewis-Palmer

Andrew Zamborelli - Baseball - Doane University

Cam Lowe - Air Force - Basketball

Dahlia Allen - Diving - BYU

Daulton Johnson - Baseball - Harding University

Griffin Greenwood - Basketball - Air Force

Lexi Hunt - Cheerleading - Dodge City Community College

Allison Buckley - Soccer - Multnomah University

Mason Perry - Baseball - Culver-Stockton College

Emma Thomas - Cross Country - Western State

Max Randis - Baseball - Moberly Area Community College

Palmer Ridge

Madison Wilson - Volleyball - University of Idaho

Keagan McCorkle - Soccer - Lenoir Rhyne University

Thomas Frye - Track and Field - University of California-San Diego

Pine Creek

Aubrey Kramer- Soccer - North Greenville University

Sam Barnes - Volleyball - The Citadell

Hailey Aigner - Volleyball - Colorado School of Mines

Brooke Hyland - Volleyball - Fort Hays

Tess McConnellogue - Soccer - Kansas State

Isabel Murdock - Soccer - Elon

Callie Fuhr - Soccer - Colorado School of Mines

Allyson Fischer - Soccer - Wyoming

Jake Gadon/KOAA 2021 Pine Creek National Signing Day



St. Mary's

Sam Howery - basketball - CSU Pueblo