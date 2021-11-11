Watch
Sports

Actions

2021 National Signing day in Southern Colorado

items.[0].image.alt
Jake Gadon/KOAA
Ten Lewis-Palmer athletes celebrate after singing their national letters of intent on National Signing Day
lp nsd.jpg
Posted at 10:52 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 00:52:41-05

SOUTHERN COLORADO — A number of Southern Colorado high school athletes signed their national letter of intent on Wednesday.

News 5 Sports caught some signing day ceremonies.

The following are the star athletes that signed to compete at the next level:

Air Academy

Grant Rodny - Lacrosse - Lehigh University
Bri Sealy - Basketball - Metro State
Rylie Reading - Soccer - Northern State university in South Dakota
Meredith Clabaugh - Dive - Western Colorado State

Cheyenne Mountain

Knox Exton - Track & Field - University of Alabama
Sydney Morland - Volleyball - Wingate University
Isaac Nehme - Soccer - University of Denver
Karlee Pinell - Volleyball - University of Rhode Island

Coronado

Zinabu Engstrom - Track & Field - Wyoming

Lewis-Palmer

Andrew Zamborelli - Baseball - Doane University
Cam Lowe - Air Force - Basketball
Dahlia Allen - Diving - BYU
Daulton Johnson - Baseball - Harding University
Griffin Greenwood - Basketball - Air Force
Lexi Hunt - Cheerleading - Dodge City Community College
Allison Buckley - Soccer - Multnomah University
Mason Perry - Baseball - Culver-Stockton College
Emma Thomas - Cross Country - Western State
Max Randis - Baseball - Moberly Area Community College

Palmer Ridge

Madison Wilson - Volleyball - University of Idaho
Keagan McCorkle - Soccer - Lenoir Rhyne University
Thomas Frye - Track and Field - University of California-San Diego

Pine Creek

Aubrey Kramer- Soccer - North Greenville University
Sam Barnes - Volleyball - The Citadell
Hailey Aigner - Volleyball - Colorado School of Mines
Brooke Hyland - Volleyball - Fort Hays
Tess McConnellogue - Soccer - Kansas State
Isabel Murdock - Soccer - Elon
Callie Fuhr - Soccer - Colorado School of Mines
Allyson Fischer - Soccer - Wyoming

2021 Pine Creek National Signing Day
2021 Pine Creek National Signing Day

St. Mary's

Sam Howery - basketball - CSU Pueblo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards