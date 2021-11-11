2021 National Signing day in Southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — A number of Southern Colorado high school athletes signed their national letter of intent on Wednesday.
News 5 Sports caught some signing day ceremonies.
The following are the star athletes that signed to compete at the next level:
Air Academy
Grant Rodny - Lacrosse - Lehigh University
Bri Sealy - Basketball - Metro State
Rylie Reading - Soccer - Northern State university in South Dakota
Meredith Clabaugh - Dive - Western Colorado State
Air Academy had 4 athletes sign today— Kadet Athletics (@Kadet_Athletics) November 11, 2021
Grant Rodny Lacrosse Lehigh University
Bri Sealy Basketball Metro State
Rylie Reading Soccer Northern State university in South Dakota
Meredith Clabaugh Dive Western Colorado State@RobNamnoum @CHSAA @gazettepreps @JakeGadon_TV @KKTV11Sports pic.twitter.com/gtAV84bJqK
Cheyenne Mountain
Knox Exton - Track & Field - University of Alabama
Sydney Morland - Volleyball - Wingate University
Isaac Nehme - Soccer - University of Denver
Karlee Pinell - Volleyball - University of Rhode Island
Coronado
Zinabu Engstrom - Track & Field - Wyoming
Early signing Day. Z Engstrom signing at Wyo for XC!! @CSSD11 @D11Athletics @OfficialCHSPage @DanMohrmann @CHSAANow @RobNamnoum pic.twitter.com/4XmGO74V2i— Coronado Cougars (@coronadoath) November 10, 2021
Lewis-Palmer
Andrew Zamborelli - Baseball - Doane University
Cam Lowe - Air Force - Basketball
Dahlia Allen - Diving - BYU
Daulton Johnson - Baseball - Harding University
Griffin Greenwood - Basketball - Air Force
Lexi Hunt - Cheerleading - Dodge City Community College
Allison Buckley - Soccer - Multnomah University
Mason Perry - Baseball - Culver-Stockton College
Emma Thomas - Cross Country - Western State
Max Randis - Baseball - Moberly Area Community College
Palmer Ridge
Madison Wilson - Volleyball - University of Idaho
Keagan McCorkle - Soccer - Lenoir Rhyne University
Thomas Frye - Track and Field - University of California-San Diego
Pine Creek
Aubrey Kramer- Soccer - North Greenville University
Sam Barnes - Volleyball - The Citadell
Hailey Aigner - Volleyball - Colorado School of Mines
Brooke Hyland - Volleyball - Fort Hays
Tess McConnellogue - Soccer - Kansas State
Isabel Murdock - Soccer - Elon
Callie Fuhr - Soccer - Colorado School of Mines
Allyson Fischer - Soccer - Wyoming
St. Mary's
Sam Howery - basketball - CSU Pueblo
It’s OFFICIAL!— CSUPuebloMBB (@CSUPuebloMBB) November 10, 2021
Welcome to the PACK, Sam Howery!@HowerySusie @JimHowery pic.twitter.com/gbkjH3ycfW