2021 CHSAA Volleyball State Tournament: Lamar and Cheyenne Mountain place take second

Lamar pushes University to 4 in the final round
Jake Gadon/ KOAA
Cheyenne Mountain holding runner-up trophy
Posted at 10:43 PM, Nov 13, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — After three days at the Broadmoor World Arena, Cheyenne Mountain and Lamar found themselves in the final round Saturday.

4A Results
It was Cheyenne Mountain and Thompson Valley battling it out for the 4A crown. The first set paved the pace of the match where the Eagles pulled out a hard-fought 26-24 win. The final two sets also went to the Eagles, 25-21, 25-21.

2A Results
Lamar came into the championship with a perfect 28-0 record against University. Lamar started off strong taking the first set, 25-21. The Bulldogs found the spark they needed to claim the final three sets, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17.

