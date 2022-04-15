19 Classical Academy student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, 19 student-athletes at the Classical Academy in Colorado Springs signed their National Letters of Intent.

Below is a list of athletes who signed:

Justine Anderson - Lacrosse - Colorado Mesa

Hope Ahnfeldt - XC/Track - John Brown University

Kaleb Austgen - Lacrosse - Illinois Institute of Technology

Katelyn Beckman - Soccer - Central Christian College

Brock Carpenter - Soccer - Taylor University

Gracie Dorny - Basketball - Cornell College

Josh Dunn - Baseball - Moberly Community College

Emily Ferguson - Volleyball - Judson University

Moira Franck - Soccer - Northwest Missouri State University

Brooka Jones - Basketball - Johnson University

Melina McClure - Soccer - UCCS

Kennedy McDonald - XC/Track - Grand Canyon University

Cade Palmer - Football - Air Force

Maggie Schipfer - Lacrosse - Regis University

Matt Segovia - Football - Fort Hays State

Reagon Strickland - Volleyball - Southern Nazarene University

Josh Swank - Soccer - Florida Southern

Sophia Valentine - XC/Track - Creighton

Nathan Ward - Baseball - Southwestern Oregon Community College

