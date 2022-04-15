Watch
19 Classical Academy student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

On Thursday, 19 student-athletes at the Classical Academy in Colorado Springs signed their National Letters of Intent.<br/>
Posted at 11:01 PM, Apr 14, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, 19 student-athletes at the Classical Academy in Colorado Springs signed their National Letters of Intent.

Below is a list of athletes who signed:

Justine Anderson - Lacrosse - Colorado Mesa
Hope Ahnfeldt - XC/Track - John Brown University
Kaleb Austgen - Lacrosse - Illinois Institute of Technology
Katelyn Beckman - Soccer - Central Christian College
Brock Carpenter - Soccer - Taylor University
Gracie Dorny - Basketball - Cornell College
Josh Dunn - Baseball - Moberly Community College
Emily Ferguson - Volleyball - Judson University
Moira Franck - Soccer - Northwest Missouri State University
Brooka Jones - Basketball - Johnson University
Melina McClure - Soccer - UCCS
Kennedy McDonald - XC/Track - Grand Canyon University
Cade Palmer - Football - Air Force
Maggie Schipfer - Lacrosse - Regis University
Matt Segovia - Football - Fort Hays State
Reagon Strickland - Volleyball - Southern Nazarene University
Josh Swank - Soccer - Florida Southern
Sophia Valentine - XC/Track - Creighton
Nathan Ward - Baseball - Southwestern Oregon Community College

