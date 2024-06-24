Watch Now
Sports

Actions

16-year-old qualifies for 400-meter US Olympic Trial final with fastest U18 ever

Quincy Wilson could become the youngest male American runner to make the U.S. Olympic team on record.
US Track Trials
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Quincy Wilson waits to start a heat in the men's 400-meter semi-final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials.
US Track Trials
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jun 24, 2024

As the U.S. holds its track and field trials for the upcoming Summer Olympics, 16-year-old Quincy Wilson set the fastest 400-meter time by someone under age 18 in history.

Wilson ran the 400-meter semifinal event on Sunday in a time of 44.59 seconds. He had the fourth-fastest time during Sunday's semifinals, which was good enough to give him one of eight spots in Monday's final.

If Wilson earns a spot in the Olympics on Monday, he would become the youngest American Olympic runner since Cindy Gilbert in 1972. No American male has run in the Olympics at a younger age.

Among the other seven competitors in Monday's 400-meter final is the previous holder of the fastest 400-meter sprint by someone under age 18. Justin Robinson, who was 17 at the time, ran the 400-meter in 44.84 seconds in 2019.

On Sunday, Robinson ran his 400-meter semifinal heat in 44.95 seconds.

Quincy Hall had the fastest 400-meter time on Sunday with a time of 44.42 seconds.

According to World Athletics, Wilson is ranked No. 103 in the world at the 400-meter.

The men's 400-meter race will be among six track and field finals held on Monday to decide spots in the upcoming Olympics. The men's and women's high jump, men's 1,500-meter, women's 5,000-meter and men's 800-meter will also have finals on Monday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App