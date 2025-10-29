100 Days and counting, KOAA News5 is your home for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games

MILAN-CORTINA, Italy (KOAA) — In 100 days, some of the greatest athletes in the world will be looking for gold in the Italian Alps. The rinks, arenas, and stadiums of Milan and Cortina for the 2026 Winter Olympics, and KOAA-TV is your home to catch all the action.

These games will make history as the first Olympics officially co-hosted by multiple cities.

Milan will host ice events while Cortina and other mountain areas handle snow sports.

The games will feature 116 medal events, including a new sport -- ski mountaineering, SKIMO for short.

The opening ceremony happens at Milan's San Siro Stadium on February 6.

Looking ahead, trials for many of the Olympic athletes begin in the coming days, starting in November.

As far as the athletes go, looking at Colorado, there are already two qualifiers from our state.

In the sport of freestyle skiing, Alex Ferreria of Aspen, Colorado, and in snowboarding, Red Gerard from Silverthorne, CO.

Ferreria, a two-time Olympic medalist, specializes in the halfpipe according to Team USA. Beginning his competitive career at 10 years old, Ferreria would go on to win silver in the 2018 PyeongChang Games and bronze in the 2022 Beijing Games.

Gerard is known for his big air and slopestyle runs. The one-time Olympic medalist made history in 2018 at 17 when he became the youngest American Snowboarder in history to take home the gold medal in the halfpipe event.

