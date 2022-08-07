1-on-1 with Broncos WR K.J. Hamler

The Denver Broncos are less than one week away from their preseason debut against the Dallas Cowboys on August 13th.

The blue and orange have high expectations for this season with veteran QB Russell Wilson leading the charge.

Wilson lost one of his weapons this past week as WR Tim Patrick was placed on the IR after suffering a torn ACL at camp. Coach Hackett says it's a next man up mentality and the other receivers need to step up and fill his shoes.

One guy that knows a thing or two about overcoming injuries, is wide receiver K.J. Hamler. Many are expecting a breakout season from Hamler who is returning from a torn ACL and dislocated hip. He says he 'feels good' and believes this team is closer than last years already.

But what are Hamler's expectations for this season?

"There's only one answer, and that's a Super Bowl," he said.