Spellers prepare for competition at the Scripps National Spelling Bee

More than 200 of America's sharpest young spellers are gathering at National Harbor in Maryland for the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is now in its 95th year.

Kids have been competing in qualifying rounds across the country. Now they'll face the national rounds over the next 3 days.

There are 231 spellers who qualified to compete in the national competition this year. Nearly 80% of those spellers are at the national championship for the first time.

Contestants represent all 50 states as well as territories and countries like Guam and Germany.

The youngest speller this year is a 9-year-old from Minnesota, while the oldest competitors are 14 years old.

Preliminary rounds of the competition will begin on Tuesday morning.

Scripps News is a subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Co., which runs the Scripps National Spelling Bee on a not-for-profit basis.

