Speedy Williams

Williams returns to Colorado Springs after spending the 2025 season with Lexington SC, where he made 24 appearances, recorded 38 clearances and eight interceptions, and posted an 89.4% passing accuracy.

Williams originally joined the Switchbacks in December 2022. During his previous tenure with the club, he made 72 appearances, totaled 6,058 minutes, and provided nine assists. He played a pivotal role in the team’s 2024 USL Championship playoff run, helping secure the club’s first-ever trophy.

A four-time USL Championship title winner, Williams has left a significant mark on the league, claiming championships with New York Red Bulls II in 2016 and Louisville City FC in 2017 and 2018.

On the international stage, Williams has earned 36 caps for the Jamaican National Team and scored his first international goal in a 2019 Concacaf Nations League match against Aruba.