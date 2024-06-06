Special avalanche advisory in effect through Sunday due to potential for 'large wet avalanches'

Watch Now
Large wet avalanche on Mt Hope
Posted at 3:13 PM, Jun 06, 2024

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) has issued a special avalanche advisory for the state's high country due to the possibility of "large wet avalanches."

The advisory is in effect through Sunday, June 9.

The CAIC recorded "several large and destructive wet avalanches" on Wednesday — more than are normally seen in early June. With near-record temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday, the center said there is a possibility for more large wet avalanches.

The record-high temperatures come on the heels of a week that saw overnight lows near or above freezing. There is an "unusually large amount of snow in the high alpine of the Central and Northern Mountains for this time of the year," CAIC said.

Cloud cover will limit how much the snowpack can cool overnight, making avalanche conditions worse, according to the center. The CAIC urges travelers who choose to go to the high country to limit their early-morning safe-travel window. If skies are clear, the snowpack will be able to cool off and there will be a longer window of safer travel.

These are not normal conditions for early June, according to CAIC. The center is urging those who plan to travel to the high country in the coming days to "adjust your objectives accordingly."

Travelers can view the current avalanche forecast through the CAIC's website.

Special avalanche advisory in effect due to potential for 'large wet avalanches'



