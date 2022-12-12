Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Space Foundation Discovery Center eager to help launch next generation of astronauts to moon and beyond

NASA's first Artemis mission around moon successfully splashed down into the Pacific Ocean Sunday Dec. 11th.
The Space Foundation Discovery Center can take people through NASA's Artemis missions in real-time. The first test flight successfully splash-landed 50 years after Apollo 17 astronauts last stepped on the moon.
Posted at 4:35 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 18:35:18-05

Colorado Springs, Colorado — The Space Foundation Discovery Center can take people through NASA's Artemis missions in real-time. The first test flight successfully splash-landed 50 years after Apollo 17 astronauts last stepped on the moon.

"As an organization that really believes space is for everyone, we can’t wait to see that door pushed open a little wider," said the Space Foundation Discovery Center director, Rachel English.

The world's most powerful rocket, Orion Spacecraft, traveled about 1.5 million miles around the moon and back for a 25-and-a-half-day mission.

Orion tested out the harsh deep space environment without astronauts. NASA plans a crew aboard Artemis 2 launching in 2024, then step back on the moon in 2025.

"It’s going to be the first time we land a woman on the moon, the first time we will land a person of color," said English.

English said Artemis missions aim to discover new fuel sources and use the moon as a launching pad to other planets.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Jefferson Awards