Space Foundation Discovery Center eager to help launch next generation of astronauts to moon and beyond

Colorado Springs, Colorado — The Space Foundation Discovery Center can take people through NASA's Artemis missions in real-time. The first test flight successfully splash-landed 50 years after Apollo 17 astronauts last stepped on the moon.

"As an organization that really believes space is for everyone, we can’t wait to see that door pushed open a little wider," said the Space Foundation Discovery Center director, Rachel English.

The world's most powerful rocket, Orion Spacecraft, traveled about 1.5 million miles around the moon and back for a 25-and-a-half-day mission.

Orion tested out the harsh deep space environment without astronauts. NASA plans a crew aboard Artemis 2 launching in 2024, then step back on the moon in 2025.

"It’s going to be the first time we land a woman on the moon, the first time we will land a person of color," said English.

English said Artemis missions aim to discover new fuel sources and use the moon as a launching pad to other planets.