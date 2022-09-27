LITTLETON, Colo. — Littleton police said a device found outside a Safeway store was an actual pipe bomb but has since been disabled and no longer poses a threat. No injuries were reported.

Police said the device was found outside the Safeway store, located at West Mineral Ave. and South Broadway, shortly after noon Tuesday.

'Sophisticated' pipe bomb found near Littleton Safeway; device disabled

Littleton police initially tweeted that there was a large police presence at the location investigating a suspected pipe bomb.

They later tweeted that they determined the item was an actual pipe bomb and the device had been disabled.

A robot was deployed to investigate the device, which was located next to a dumpster on the south side of the Safeway building.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that device was "a lot more sophisticated than we typically see." It was found by someone doing an inspection, ABC News reported.

Police said that there is no danger to the public and that the device no longer poses a threat. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available