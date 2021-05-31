Watch

Some say Colorado police volunteer's passion went too far

Posted at 12:27 PM, May 31, 2021
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — An Aurora man who was pulled over in Denver in a white Crown Victoria with emergency lights and a pushbar in April says he wasn't trying to impersonate a police officer.

Elchin Dadashov says he drives the car and wears a tidy black uniform because he's a security guard for several marijuana shops.

Sentinel Colorado reports the Azerbaijan native has wanted to become a police officer since he was 10 and had signed up to volunteer with the Aurora Police Department.

Still, some say his appearance was indistinguishable from a police officer, and he should have been charged.

