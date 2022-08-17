Soft Throw And Pillow Sham Set Offers An Affordable Way To Make Your Living Room Feel Cozier

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As summer comes to an end and we start to spend more time indoors, it’s the perfect time to add a dash of coziness to your bedroom or living room. One way to do this is by adding texture to bedding or a couch. And what better way to do that than with super-soft, warm fabrics?

Throw blankets and lush pillows have the power to immediately transform a space into a warmer, more welcoming environment, even if the room is more minimalist in style. These items add softness and a lived-in quality to a room. They also make you want to snuggle up and get comfy while you read a book or catch up on your favorite show.

Right now, there’s a ruched 3-piece set for $39.99 on Amazon that can help refresh your space without breaking the bank.

This set includes a faux fur microlight 50-inch by 60-inch throw blanket plus two 20-inch by 20-inch shams to enhance the feel of your living room or bedroom. The Ruched Faux Fur Plush 3-Piece Set from Comfort Spaces currently comes in ivory, blush, teal and gray, which can work with numerous color palettes.

Everything can be tossed in the washing machine and run on a cold gentle cycle and then tumble-dried on low heat. The blanket can be laid across your couch or draped over a comforter while the matching shams can cover throw pillows for either location. This set would also make a great gift.

The company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with a 30-day free return policy, which is another plus.

Deemed Amazon’s Choice in the category Bed Throws by Comfort Spaces, the Ruched Faux Fur Plush 3-Piece Set comes highly rated, averaging 4.6 out of 5 stars with almost 4,000 users weighing in. Customers found this set to be durable, soft and comfortable.

A few reviewers have mentioned putting the blanket in the drier for 15 minutes before use and enjoying how well it retains the heat. Several also mentioned how it looks more expensive than it is.

Santrice Bradford said the set was better than she expected and wrote, “Super soft and has a rich look! Gave my living room a bright, cozy, elegant look!!!”

Other customers were equally excited. Lavona K. Cooper said, “Excellent for curling up watching TV or reading. Not too heavy so you don’t feel smothered.”

“As an update: I’ve had this set almost a year and it is my favorite. It washes incredibly well, the zippers have held up magnificently, the color is still true, and it hasn’t lost any color or fluffiness,” said Athena.

Several people mentioned their pets also loved to snuggle up to the blanket and pillows.

Even reviewers who mentioned that they love how soft the set is did mention that the material sheds quite a bit. (This seems to be the main complaint among the 1-star reviews.) Others noted that the color isn’t quite what they expected.

Do you like to make your home feel extra cozy when cooler weather arrives?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.