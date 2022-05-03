Signs pointing to Broncos playing Jaguars in London, sources say

DENVER — All signs are pointing toward the Broncos playing in London on Oct. 30 against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the visiting team, per multiple sources in Europe and the United States.

The Broncos have not been officially told they are playing in the game. However, they are primed to go and have been vocal in their support of participating in the game. They were scheduled to play Atlanta in 2020 in London before the pandemic hit, making this matchup a natural fit.

The NFL is set to release its slate of international matchups on Wednesday ahead of the full schedule release on May 12. In January, the Broncos released their slate of opponents for the upcoming season, which includes the Jaguars.

In February, the league released the locations of the five international games that will be played this season, as well as one of the teams that will play in each.

Tampa Bay will play at. FC Bayern Munich Stadium in Munich, Germany. The Arizona Cardinals will play at Estado Azteca in Mexico City. The Packers will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, as well the New Orleans Saints in a different game. And the Jacksonville Jaguars – a staple in London – will play at Wembley Stadium in London.

But the release on Wednesday will name their opponents in each game.

Other local news outlets, including 104.3 The Fan and Fox 31, reported Monday citing sources that the Broncos would play Jacksonville at Wembley, the home of the English national football team.