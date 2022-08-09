Shrimp And Corn Chowder Recipe Makes Classic Southern Cooking Simple

It doesn’t matter what time of year the calendar shows, a good chowder makes a delicious meal. And, when you bring together shrimp and sweet corn on the cob, the combination might just be the perfect summer supper in a bowl. The light flavor and freshness won’t weigh you down even though the warm weather continues to linger.

Inspired by southern-style dishes like shrimp and grits, this shrimp and corn chowder recipe originally from Southern Living clings to the region’s taste and traditions, but without the necessity of long hours of prep and cooking to make some meal magic.

In only 35 minutes, you can whip together a pot of this tasty chowder and feed a family of four. Of course, you can multiply the ingredients to make the amount necessary to feed everyone who will want to pull up a chair to the dinner table.

Adobe

The ingredients for this meal are simple, but freshness is a key element to make this chowder outstanding. You’ll want fresh ears of corn, baby red potatoes, fresh chives and medium-sized shrimp (raw, deveined and peeled). You’ll also need heavy cream and a few other kitchen staples you probably already have on hand.

Find the full recipe for Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder at Southern Living. However, here are a few highlights and tricks we picked up that you should know before you begin.

First, when it comes to the corn on the cob, you won’t just be cutting the kernels off to put into the pot. A lot of flavor lies within the actual cob pulp and liquid. So, after cutting kernels off, you’ll want to use a box grater to get the most out of each ear of corn you peel and shuck.

Adobe

Also, you want to make sure you have a good blender on hand to make an emulsion of the ingredients to help thicken the entire pot to give it that classic chowder texture.

You can serve this as a meal with a salad or even as a first course for a fancier multi-course meal if you’d like. The possibilities are endless with this versatile dish!

