Steve Schmidt's 2-minute warning: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's book backlash

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has achieved something rather remarkable: She's the author of the most famous book in the country that nobody knows the title of. It's just ubiquitously known as "the Kristi Noem book," the book by an aspiring vice president in which she confesses to the murder of a 14-month-old puppy that she shot with a 12-gauge shotgun at the edge of a gravel pit.

This story proves that the American people are still united on some things: They don't like animal cruelty and they don't like governors who shoot their pets.

So, it has come to a point where Noem, just days into her book tour, appears unlikely to get an offer to be Donald Trump's pick for vice president.

The amazing thing about the book is that she was warned to leave the details about the dog out, but Noem didn't listen.

When you think about books, there are some great ones from politicians: "Profiles in Courage," the ghost-written book of John F. Kennedy, "Faith of My Fathers," written by Mark Salter for John McCain and "Dreams From My Father" by Barack Obama.

Noem's book apparently wasn't written by her and she doesn't remember what she said in it — like meeting Kim Jong-un, which apparently never happened.

Here's the warning: If you haven't met Kim Jong-un, don't say you did. And if you shot your puppy, leave it out of the book.

It's a warning for all politicians who want to be vice president: Even Donald Trump won't have it if you shoot your puppy dead.