Senate candidate Mike Rogers talks Trump support, flipping

Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers joined "The Race Weekend" for an in-depth discussion on politics in Michigan.

Michigan went for former President Trump in 2016, but Joe Biden carried the state in 2020. The state has not elected a Republican to the Senate since the early 2000s.

“What do Republicans have to do between now and November to win Michigan — not just at the presidential level, but also elect a Republican to the Senate?” Scripps News' Joe St. George asked Rogers.

“Michigan is suffering under the Biden misery index like no other state,” Rogers said.

He added, “Michigan becomes a border state because we are suffering from fentanyl."

“In 2024, the most expensive vehicle to operate in the state of Michigan is your grocery cart,” Rogers said.

“Apathy is probably the biggest problem we face here politically,” he added.

Path to the White House Biden's economy vs. Trump's economy Joe St. George

In the past, Rogers was critical of Trump.

In 2018 Rogers said Trump was “fundamentally wrong” in his assessment of Vladimir Putin. He has also called Trump’s political tactics “destructive."

On Jan. 5, 2021, the day before the Capitol riots, Rogers wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post titled, “The election was free and fair. This needs to end — for the sake of our democracy."

However, it appears that's all water under the bridge as the former president has endorsed Rogers for the Republican nomination.

“If you have a political figure in your life that you agree with 100% I say marry them,” Rogers said.

Presidential Election Most Jewish Americans support President Biden over Trump, study finds Scripps News Staff

“Donald Trump has classified my time in the past as tough, but fair,” Rogers said.

As far as policy goes, St. George asked about one policy change Rogers would push for to help a middle-class family get ahead.

“Energy independence,” Rogers said.

“If we don’t start bringing gas prices down these families aren’t going to be able to make it,” he added.