Your help is requested by the American Red Cross - Give blood, money, or time for hurricane Milton relief

See what the organization needs help with and how you can assist.
We checked and the American Red Cross has a problem- lack of blood. So, they're asking people to give their blood, money, and/or time. Here's how you can help with all of that.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Hurricane Milton may be across the country but volunteers from here at home are on the ground, helping out those in its path.

The American Red Cross says they have a problem- recent blood drives across the southeast were canceled, causing thousands of blood donations to go uncollected.

They're worried the hurricane will further deplete their supply, so they're asking for those outside the affected areas to donate blood.

One woman we spoke with from Carbondale says she feels called to help. Phi Filerman is in Georgia now volunteering with the American Red Cross. They have volunteers there, as well as Florida and North Carolina.

She is one of sixty volunteers from Colorado. She says it's something she knew she had to do. "You watch all these disasters on the news and you feel so helpless. So, wanting to do something to help, the Red Cross seemed like a great fit."

The American Red Cross is also asking for financial donations and volunteers. If giving your time, blood, or money is something you feel called to do as well, visit their website.



