Your help is requested by the American Red Cross - Give blood, money, or time for hurricane Milton relief

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Hurricane Milton may be across the country but volunteers from here at home are on the ground, helping out those in its path.

The American Red Cross says they have a problem- recent blood drives across the southeast were canceled, causing thousands of blood donations to go uncollected.

They're worried the hurricane will further deplete their supply, so they're asking for those outside the affected areas to donate blood.

One woman we spoke with from Carbondale says she feels called to help. Phi Filerman is in Georgia now volunteering with the American Red Cross. They have volunteers there, as well as Florida and North Carolina.

She is one of sixty volunteers from Colorado. She says it's something she knew she had to do. "You watch all these disasters on the news and you feel so helpless. So, wanting to do something to help, the Red Cross seemed like a great fit."

The American Red Cross is also asking for financial donations and volunteers. If giving your time, blood, or money is something you feel called to do as well, visit their website.





Prop. 130 Would Increase Funding For Law Enforcement Across Colorado In November, Colorado voters will decide whether to give $350 million in state funding to local law enforcement agencies across the state and a one-time $1 million payment to families of first responders killed in the line of duty. Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric