Public Utility Commission to host public meeting over the future of Comanche Three Thursday evening

PUEBLO, Colo. — Thursday night, the public is invited to learn about the plan to replace the state's biggest coal plant in Pueblo with more renewable energy.

The Comanche Three plant is one of the state's largest sources of greenhouse gases.

According to federal data, the three plants in Pueblo combined produced two million tons of toxic pollution into Pueblo's air in 2019. According to the most recent data from the EPA in 2023, just over 1.6 million lbs of chemicals were released by the plants. You can view a breakdown of which chemicals were released below.

Environmental Protection Agency According to the EPA, a "release" refers to different ways that toxic chemicals from industrial facilities enter the air, water and land. Releases include spilling, leaking, pumping, pouring, emitting, emptying, discharging, injecting, escaping, leaching, dumping, or disposing into the environment.

Xcel Energy wants to retire the plant as it moves away from coal.

Part of their plan includes more wind and solar energy, and investing in battery storage projects.

The meeting will be hosted by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. It will run from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Hoag Recital Hall at CSU Pueblo.

