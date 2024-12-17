Woman recounts her scary spoof call of kidnapping, how AI is helping scammers

COLORADO SPRINGS — Phone scams have been around for a while, but recent advancements in artificial intelligence technology is making it easier for scammers who can now replicate the voice of family members in fake kidnapping schemes to try to convince you to send money in exchange for your loved ones' safety.

It happened to a mother here in Colorado Springs. Kelly tells me, “It came from a private number which is not abnormal for my husband to call from due to his job. So I answered as normal and I heard my son on the phone and he was crying and he said ‘mom I need help.’ Then another man gets on the phone. This guy with a deep voice goes ‘Is this Kelly?’ So he knew my name. I said ‘yes.’ He said you need to listen up. This is a matter of kidnapping. I have your son.’”

Kelly's son is safe. She wanted to remain off-camera for privacy but still wanted to warn the public. That's why she sat down with me. She also shared her story on Facebook and it was met with hundreds of comments. Luckily Kelly started recognizing red flags on the phone call. For Kelly’s entire story and more on this scam you can see our whole conversation here

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recommends people targeted by this crime do what Kelly did. Ask to speak directly with the alleged victim, ask for a description of that victim, and attempt to contact the victim separately.

To avoid becoming a victim of this extortion scheme, look for the following possible indicators:



Calls do not come from the alleged kidnapped victim's phone.

Callers go to great lengths to keep you on the phone.

Callers prevent you from calling or locating the "kidnapped" victim.

Ransom money is only accepted via wire transfer service.

If you receive a phone call from someone who demands payment of a ransom for a kidnapped victim, the following should be considered:



Try to slow the situation down. Request to speak to the victim directly. Ask, "How do I know my loved one is okay?"

If the callers don't let you speak to the victim, ask them to describe the victim or describe the vehicle the victim drives, if applicable.

Listen carefully to the voice of the kidnapped victim if he/she speaks.

Attempt to call, text, or contact the alleged victim via social media. Request that the victim call back from his or her cell phone.

While staying on the line with the alleged kidnappers, try to call the alleged kidnap victim from another phone.

To buy time, repeat the caller's request and tell them you are writing. down the demand, or tell the caller you need additional time to meet their demands.

Don't directly challenge or argue with the caller. Keep your voice low and steady.

Request the alleged kidnapper allow the victim to call you back from his/her cell phone.

At the earliest opportunity, notify your local police department.



Anyone who believes they have fallen victim to this kind of scam should contact the police.





Colorado Woman Drops It All To Attempt A Rescue Gina Hluska is the founder of Elite Equine Rescue in El Paso County, and despite getting a call for help on Thanksgiving she dropped everything to try and save the life of an animal in dire need. Colorado woman drives hundreds of miles to help starving horse

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.