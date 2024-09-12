Wildfire evacuation town hall Thursday for Broadmoor Bluffs residents in time for high fire danger

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — High fire danger is here and it may seem odd that we're seeing this in the middle of September. But, it's really not all that strange. We actually see these conditions pretty often this time of year.

The last time we saw red flag warnings in southern Colorado was in Teller County in July. But we've entered that time of year where fire danger picks back up.

Let's take a look at why we see these conditions this time of year.

Typically we see most red flag warnings from March-June. But, because of drier and windier weather, we also see it in the fall. So, in addition to red flag warnings today, we can expect to see some more in the coming weeks.

To keep as safe as possible during red flag days... The national weather service says never throw cigarette butts out the window, and no open flames. Also don't park your car on grass, be careful while grilling, and check those trailer chains to make sure they're not dragging, because they can create sparks.

Another thing to keep you safe during fire danger days is knowing how to evacuate out of your home and neighborhood. With that in mind, the Colorado Springs Fire Department is hosting a fire evacuation town hall Thursday. It's for residents in the Broadmoor Bluffs on the southwest side of the springs.

The event is happening Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m at the Cheyenne Mountain High School. That's off Mark Dabling Boulevard. Organizers will speak about an evacuation drill planned for September twenty-eighth. People can see more information about the event on the PPOEM website.

