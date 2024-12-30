Which roads in Colorado Springs are being paved with 2C in 2025 and beyond; With year-by-year maps

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — As we head in to 2025, the City of Colorado Springs is about to start some more 2C roadwork projects. We want to give you a heads up on where that work will be happening.

The city says they have a comprehensive year-by-year plan that uses a data-driven model that rates road pavement conditions.

According to this map from the City of Colorado Springs, most of the work in 2025 will be on the west side of I-25.

You can see those projects in yellow. In 2026, the city will move on to the roads highlighted in pink. Then the roads highlighted in brown will be fixed in 2027.

The money comes from a nearly six-cent sales tax. The 2C initiative was set to expire in 2025 but voters approved extending the tax for another 10 years. I talked to drivers near Cheyenne Blvd, one of the upcoming 2C projects. People there tell me they’re happy to hear about the work.

"Well, it’s a thorough fair. There’s a lot of traffic." Says Beth D'Angelo. She adds "There’s a lot of commerce that’s over here so I would think that this would be you a place to get a focus. A lot of the efforts on keeping the roadway safe and keeping the cars in good condition."

The City of Colorado Springs says it costs $140,000 to pave one lane mile of a city street. If you notice a pothole, you can report it to the city with the free Go COS app.

We’ll keep our eye on these 2C projects and let you know how they turn out.





‘You have a purpose,’ Child cancer survivor is giving back to Children's Hospital Colorado A high school student in Colorado Springs who survived a brain tumor is now helping other children who are going through cancer treatment. Surviving brain cancer now coaching others, one local highschooler's journey