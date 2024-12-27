Where is the cheapest [and most expensive] gas in Colorado Springs and Pueblo- According to Gas Buddy

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — According to Gas Buddy, the national average is $2.95 as of writing this article. The Everyday station on Circle near Dutch Bros $2.36/ gallon. It’s the lowest price I found in the springs right now. It's even cheaper than Sam's and Costco.

If you’re headed out of Pueblo you may want to stop at the Murphy USA on Pueblo Ave. next to the Athletic Club. As of posting this article, the price is $2.51/ gallon. That’s the cheapest price in the Steel City at the moment.

Gas Buddy says in part “after two years of imbalance in pricing, we’re finally getting back to normal." They say the lower prices are due to higher interest rates from the federal reserve, a weak economy in china, and time from the pandemic.

I spoke with Skyler McKinley at AAA. He says travel is up this year and he says more people will be out returning and exchanging holiday gifts. "End-of-year holidays are consumptive holidays. People buy each other gifts they buy each other dinner. They buy each other all sorts of things they spend time together in hotels and restaurants, there’s this flurry of economic activity out there. It’s sort of the jingle all-the-way scenario where everywhere you go is a line."

If you’re headed to Oklahoma, you’re in luck. They have the cheapest gas in the country at $2.14/ gallon right now. The most expensive is Hawaii followed closely by California. Take a look at the gas map to see prices all across the country.





