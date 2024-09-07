Where D20's ask of $83 million from voters would go and why

COLORADO SPRINGS — District 20 is asking the community for about $83 million to rebuild Air Academy High School (AAHS) and upgrade others, without increasing taxes. That's up to voters in November.

$49 million would go to AAHS.

The U.S. Department of Defense will help fund the rebuild if voters approve the measure, said D20's chief financial officer and deputy superintendent Becky Allan.

"We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to partner with the federal government, where they would pay 80% of the cost and we pay 20%," said Allan.

The other 23 million would go toward upgrading other schools and the remaining 11 million, to charters.

Allan said funding amounts are decided by enrollment numbers.

"We have charter schools, public schools within our district, they make up about 16% of our student population, so they would also receive some facility maintenance needs they have as well," said Allan.

That's what concerns Liisa Underwood, who had kids and worked in D20.

"It still comes down to the proper transparency that this board of education group has not really given us," said Underwood.

Underwood said the charter schools didn't get properly assessed for upgrade or repair needs.

"I'm not saying that they don't need it but they haven't proved, the board of education hasn't proved that their need outweighs non-charter school facilities," said Underwood.

District officials said charter school leadership agreed with the school board before June 1st of the election year on the funding and projects, by law a "formal capital plan" is not required.

Allan explained whether or not the bond goes through, taxes wouldn't go up.

"Each year, the school district pays what's called our bond payments, it's almost like a mortgage for the bonds that we paid in the past," said Allan. "Next year, that amount that we have to pay drops by about $9 dollars so even if the bond levy were to pass, it won't exceed that savings amount."

"That doesn't change for me my vote, they've muddied the water with this particular bond and it could have been so simple," said Allan.





