When the best (and worst) times are to travel for Thanksgiving this year- according to AAA Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We know many people are planning their holiday travel, so we want to ensure you're prepared. AAA expects nearly 80 million people to travel at least 50 miles over the holiday week. According to Gas Buddy, gas prices are also at their lowest in three years.

I wanted to know, for those of us traveling, should we wait to fill up until closer to Thanksgiving day? So, I talked with Skyler McKinley at AAA. He says right now is actually the best time to fill up. That's because prices are at their lowest today and are expected to go up later next week.

McKinley also shared some other ways to save at the pump. "We will see some price increases near Thanksgiving and the days surrounding especially at service stations adjacent to I-25 or adjacent to major roadways. So, fill up your neighborhood service stations, fill up at buyers clubs, like Costco or Sam's Club if you are a member, and you can save."

AAA is expecting a record-breaking year of traffic. 72,000,000 people are expected to travel by car over Thanksgiving.

As far as when you should hit the roads- McKinley says Thanksgiving day would be the best day to drive. Otherwise, regardless of the day, he says to leave early. That's because traffic typically picks up more in the afternoons.

Also, I'm told you'll want to avoid the roads on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon if you can. That's when traffic is expected to be at its worst here in Colorado. So, be sure to leave early and give yourself plenty of extra time if you're hitting the roads.





