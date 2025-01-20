Ways to see just how cold it is outside- fun freezing experiments [bundle up first and limit exposure]

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Temperatures are continuing to drop. We want to show you just how cold it is outside. So, I have some fun experiments going on.

I do want to take a second to mention that these cold temperatures are very dangerous. I was at a meeting with city leaders on Friday. They talked about how frostbite can happen within minutes of being outside.

Andrew Notbohm with the Office of Emergency Management says “The message here is everyone here needs to take this seriously. It’s an extremely cold event for an extended period of time. Potentially life-threatening cold weather through Tuesday morning.”

With that in mind, be sure to bundle up first and limit exposure if you do have to go outside.

Some fun cold-weather experiments for you and the whole family include:



Banana Hammer - Freeze a banana outside, and use it as a hammer!

- Freeze a banana outside, and use it as a hammer! Frozen Shirt - Take a wet shirt outside, let it freeze, then pick it up. It should stay rigid.

- Take a wet shirt outside, let it freeze, then pick it up. It should stay rigid. Vaporize Hot Water - Tossing some hot water in the air outside could instantly vaporize it.

- Tossing some hot water in the air outside could instantly vaporize it. Frozen Bubbles - Blow bubbles outside that freeze and explode into sparkles.





