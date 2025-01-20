Watch Now
Seeking Solutions

Actions

Ways to see just how cold it is outside- fun freezing experiments [bundle up first and limit exposure]

We're talking about the extreme cold, and showing you just how cold it is.
Our Jake Walker is taking you to the News5 weather deck to show you just how cold it is outside.
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Temperatures are continuing to drop. We want to show you just how cold it is outside. So, I have some fun experiments going on.

I do want to take a second to mention that these cold temperatures are very dangerous. I was at a meeting with city leaders on Friday. They talked about how frostbite can happen within minutes of being outside.

Andrew Notbohm with the Office of Emergency Management says “The message here is everyone here needs to take this seriously. It’s an extremely cold event for an extended period of time. Potentially life-threatening cold weather through Tuesday morning.”

With that in mind, be sure to bundle up first and limit exposure if you do have to go outside.

Some fun cold-weather experiments for you and the whole family include:

  • Banana Hammer - Freeze a banana outside, and use it as a hammer!
  • Frozen Shirt - Take a wet shirt outside, let it freeze, then pick it up. It should stay rigid.
  • Vaporize Hot Water - Tossing some hot water in the air outside could instantly vaporize it.
  • Frozen Bubbles - Blow bubbles outside that freeze and explode into sparkles.



Local Colorado Springs School Shut Down Over Unsafe Conditions

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) notified Colorado Springs School District 11 of structural concerns at Jenkins Middle School just before the holidays in December.

CSFD letter to School District 11 details damage to Jenkins Middle School

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community