Veterans resource panel happening Friday, get help getting connected

COLORADO SPRINGS — Friday afternoon, local veterans have a chance to learn more about the resources available to them.

From 1 - 2 p.m. at Library 21C, vets will hear from representatives from the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging, the Veterans Service Office, and other organizations providing services for veterans in our region.

Topics will include veteran benefits, healthcare, housing, and skill advancement programs.

News5's Piper Vaughn will emcee the event.

As of Thursday, there were still 95 seats available for the event. Click here to learn more and register.





