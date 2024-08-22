Veterans resource panel happening Friday, get help getting connected

Watch Now
Friday afternoon, local veterans have a chance to learn more about the resources available to them at Library 21-C.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Friday afternoon, local veterans have a chance to learn more about the resources available to them.

From 1 - 2 p.m. at Library 21C, vets will hear from representatives from the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging, the Veterans Service Office, and other organizations providing services for veterans in our region.

Topics will include veteran benefits, healthcare, housing, and skill advancement programs.

News5's Piper Vaughn will emcee the event.

As of Thursday, there were still 95 seats available for the event. Click here to learn more and register.

Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs El Paso County Veterans Services Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County Pikes Peak Veteran Housing Fund Pueblo County Veteran Services Find a Veterans Service in your county Benefits information specific to Women Veterans Veterans Affairs volunteer opportunities Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center



