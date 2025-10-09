Veteran & military job fair in Colorado Springs connects hundreds with 8,000 employment opportunities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Hundreds of retired and active duty service members attended a job fair aimed at the military in Colorado Springs Thursday, connecting with 38 employers offering more than 8,000 job opportunities.

The event at the Broadmoor World Arena provided a crucial bridge for veterans transitioning from military to civilian careers. Kyle Williams, a veteran who attended the fair, highlighted one of the key challenges many face during this transition.

"There's certain terms where we would refer to things by ranks as opposed to the position of level like a superintendent to a sergeant. So you've got to learn a lot of verbiage so that when you're back to civilian life you want to sound like you know what you're talking about and not starting from the bottom again," Williams said.

Despite the advantages military experience can provide, Williams emphasized that veterans still face the same job search challenges as other candidates.

"Sometimes being a veteran doesn't always make it as easy. It definitely gives you an upper hand, but it doesn't guarantee you a job, so you're still having to go out and do the footwork and you know, apply like everyone else," Williams said.

The job fair welcomed veterans, active duty members, military spouses, and members of the National Guard and Reserve. Those who couldn't attend can still explore available job openings through the resources available online.

