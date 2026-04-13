USFS to conduct Mountain Pine Beetle prevention work across Pike National Forest

PIKE NATIONAL FOREST, Colo. (KOAA) — The United States Forest Service says that contractors will be at sites across Colorado's Pike National Forest to conduct spraying efforts to limit the impact of the mountain pine beetle.

The mountain pine beetle is a bark-eater that, while native to the northwestern United States, can be devastating to pine trees in our area, compounding fire danger and habitat loss across the state.

News5 previously reported in April 2025 that the population of these nuisance species was rising again. Factors such as a lack of water and nutrients for trees lead to weaker forests and often an increase in beetle populations.



Watch a resurgence of the Mountain Pine Beetle could mean more wildfire risk

Treatment will begin at the earliest on Monday at 17 different forest recreation sites across the Pike National Forest. Crews expect to be finished by April 23.

Many of the sites being targeted are camping areas that the USFS says are currently closed. Sprayers, under the supervision of USFS, staff will be spraying specific trees with carbaryl, a broad-spectrum insecticide.

The following sites are being sprayed according to a USFS release:

Pikes Peak Ranger District



Colorado Campground

Painted Rocks Campground

Red Rocks Campground

South Meadows Campground

Springdale Campground

Manitou Lake Day Use Area



South Park Ranger District



Round Mountain Campground

Pulver Mountain Group Campground



South Platte Ranger District



Buffalo Campground

Kelsey Campground

Meadows Group Campground

Buffalo Trailhead

Shinglemill Trailhead

Little Scraggy Trailhead

Rampart Range Road dispersed campsites

Rampart Range Road trailheads and Enduro Skills Training Area



Other



Manitou Experimental Forest



___

The environmental fallout after a fuel truck spill in Pueblo last month A fuel truck spill that happened along I-25 in Pueblo shut down the interstate overnight last month. The environmental fallout after a fuel truck spill in Pueblo last month

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.