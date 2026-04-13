USFS to conduct Mountain Pine Beetle prevention work across Pike National Forest

PIKE NATIONAL FOREST, Colo. (KOAA) — The United States Forest Service says that contractors will be at sites across Colorado's Pike National Forest to conduct spraying efforts to limit the impact of the mountain pine beetle.
The mountain pine beetle is a bark-eater that, while native to the northwestern United States, can be devastating to pine trees in our area, compounding fire danger and habitat loss across the state.
News5 previously reported in April 2025 that the population of these nuisance species was rising again. Factors such as a lack of water and nutrients for trees lead to weaker forests and often an increase in beetle populations.
- Watch a resurgence of the Mountain Pine Beetle could mean more wildfire risk
Treatment will begin at the earliest on Monday at 17 different forest recreation sites across the Pike National Forest. Crews expect to be finished by April 23.
Many of the sites being targeted are camping areas that the USFS says are currently closed. Sprayers, under the supervision of USFS, staff will be spraying specific trees with carbaryl, a broad-spectrum insecticide.
The following sites are being sprayed according to a USFS release:
Pikes Peak Ranger District
- Colorado Campground
- Painted Rocks Campground
- Red Rocks Campground
- South Meadows Campground
- Springdale Campground
- Manitou Lake Day Use Area
South Park Ranger District
- Round Mountain Campground
- Pulver Mountain Group Campground
South Platte Ranger District
- Buffalo Campground
- Kelsey Campground
- Meadows Group Campground
- Buffalo Trailhead
- Shinglemill Trailhead
- Little Scraggy Trailhead
- Rampart Range Road dispersed campsites
- Rampart Range Road trailheads and Enduro Skills Training Area
Other
- Manitou Experimental Forest
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