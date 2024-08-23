Unconventional State Fair Parking - How One Church Uses State Fair Parking To Fund Their Entire Year

PUEBLO, CO — The Colorado State Fair kicks off today, and if you're heading over there... There's a good chance you're going to park somewhere off the fairgrounds.

I'm looking into the possible options for you and found plenty. Shop owners are setting up cones and roping off those lots early Friday morning. Businesses I talked to say they'll be selling those precious parking spots.

A barber shop worker told me prices will vary from lot to lot but expect to spend ten to twenty dollars. She says shop owners and even homeowners near the fair sell places to park so keep your eye out for their signs.

I also spoke with Gary Pritt, the Pastor at Foot of the Cross Ministries. He tells me they have about one hundred spots up for grabs.

"Every car comes in we handle a gospel track and it's dated and they put it on their dashboard and if they have to leave to go eat ok because of the fair prices if we have a spot when they come back, they don't have pay again."

Some of the local businesses rely on the funds that come from the fair parking alone. At ten bucks each... He says those spots will have a huge impact on their church year-round. The pastor tells me they will even have a taco food truck on-site starting at noon.

"It carries our church for all the bills, electricity and insurances for the whole year, so yeah, it's a major fundraiser you know and without this, I don't think we could make it as a church."

Being a native of the springs, I've been to the state fair a few times myself. Parking can definitely be tricky. Just give yourself some extra time and think about bringing cash for cash-only options. And be ready to do some walking.

However you park, we'll see you here at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo!





