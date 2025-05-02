UCHealth invites the community to a free CPR class at Pikes Peak State College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On May 10, UCHealth will be hosting a free hands-only CPR class at Pikes Peak State College.
The class begins at 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Center for Healthcare Education & Simulation (CHES) building (1850 Cypress Semi Drive).
UCHealth says the class will cover the following:
- Recognize a cardiac event
- Learn how to deliver CPR
- Learn how to use an Auto External Defib (AED)
While the class provides hands-on experience, attendees will not receive a CPR certification.
Anyone interested can register for the event here. There are limited slots for 100 people, so sign up fast and don't miss out.
