UCHealth invites the community to a free CPR class at Pikes Peak State College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On May 10, UCHealth will be hosting a free hands-only CPR class at Pikes Peak State College.

The class begins at 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Center for Healthcare Education & Simulation (CHES) building (1850 Cypress Semi Drive).

UCHealth says the class will cover the following:

  • Recognize a cardiac event
  • Learn how to deliver CPR
  • Learn how to use an Auto External Defib (AED)

While the class provides hands-on experience, attendees will not receive a CPR certification.

Anyone interested can register for the event here. There are limited slots for 100 people, so sign up fast and don't miss out.



