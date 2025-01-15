TriWest Insurance IT Outage Causes Delays and Frustration for Military Families

COLORADO SPRINGS — Long wait times, medical transfers, and delays for care.

That's what some people with TriWest insurance say they've been dealing with during an IT outage affecting the company.

News 5's Piper Vaughn looked into the issue and spoke to one woman trying to get the health care she needs.

We reached out to TriWest to ask them what they are doing to fix this problem that is affecting military members in our area, including one Gold Star military woman we spoke with.

"They promised us over email that the transition would be smooth and seamless, and that our referrals wouldn't be affected and that the urgent referrals would be taken care of first," says Aimee Wriglesworth, a Gold Star Spouse.

The TriWest insurance company includes multiple states, including Colorado.

The recent IT service outage is creating major issues, especially for Aimee Wriglesworth, who says she suffers from heart problems.

"Even when you log into your portal, the portal isn't even showing. It's not showing your current referrals, which they're saying are still active. If they transferred from last year, but you can't see any of those. And they are saying they don't see any new referrals coming in, even though our doctors are telling us, 'we put them in.'"

Aimee is a Gold Star spouse who lost her husband to cancer.

Now, battling her own health concerns, she is trying to navigate this outage.

"This is now going on 15 days. That's too long, and it's bordering on a delay of care for most of us that are trying to get the care, and that borders on a bigger issue. So I'd really like to see them fix it before people start dying. The phone call ultimately ends with, 'you'll hear back from somebody within 24 hours.' Nobody has called me back."

Until TriWest fixes its system, Aimee says going to the emergency room is her only option for care.

We have reached out to TriWest about this IT-system issue. We have not heard back.

Watch the full story above.





