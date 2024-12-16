Watch Now
Traffic pattern change at Circle Drive coming Monday - New eastbound bridge opening, more changes to come

See what crews are working on, and why.
We're taking a look at a major shift starting Monday on Circle Drive in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We have a construction update for you that may affect your commute. The Circle Drive bridges project in Colorado Springs is seeing a major shift.

The city of Colorado Springs says Monday, traffic will shift from the old bridge to the new bridge. The bridges are on the south side of the springs, near Circle and I-25. Expect delays throughout the day in both directions.

Here's what the city is doing: You can see above the two old bridges are on the right and the new eastbound bridge is on the left. Starting Monday, traffic will use the new eastbound bridge and the old westbound bridge will be demolished.

Crews expect to build the new bridge after that. Finally, the old eastbound bridge will be demolished. That’s expected to happen later next year.

Gail Sturdivant, who works with the city of Colorado Springs, says the work is very much needed. "With some older bridges in our city that are built in the 60s that have a type of construction that now all of a sudden is reaching a critical point or we need to go and do replacement so we don’t have failure in the future."

The work is all funded through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority Fund (PPRTA). The city says when it’s all said and done it will cost them between 45 and 50 million dollars.

There will be more traffic pattern changes happening with this project. We’ll keep our eye on it and let you know how it progresses.



