The town of Beulah conducts a successful evacuation drill with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

BEULAH, Colo. (KOAA) — The Town of Beulah is better prepared for the worst in case of an emergency requiring evacuations, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, the sheriff's office said that around 40 homes were voluntarily evacuated as part of the drill.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Beulah residents checking in with organizers of an evacuation drill Friday, June 28, with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and the American Red Cross.

The sheriff's office said, "Beulah community members did a great job heeding the advice of the emergency alert messages and evacuating to the Goodpasture Barn on Hwy 78, some bringing their 4-legged companions as well. PCSO deputies & Beulah fire did an awesome job notifying residents to evacuate."

Members of the American Red Cross and Colorado State University Extension's Community Animal Response team were also on scene, providing information about how they can be better prepared for emergencies.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office American Red Cross Volunteers and Colorado State University on the scene of an evacuation drill in the Town of Beulah, Friday, June 28.

This drill was done to better prepare the Beulah community following multiple evacuations in recent years due to wildfire or floods, according to the sheriff's office. In 2024, parts of the community were issued evacuation orders in the Middle Creek Canyon area as the Oak Ridge Fire exploded to over 1,000 acres in the area. Watch our previous coverage of the fire below.

